NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Elevator upgrades are coming to five Manhattan subway stations, but not without some inconvenience.

Work will begin in January at the 168th Street 1 train station.

The 181st Street A train station will follow in October.

Upgrades to the 191st Street 1 station, the 190th Street A station and the 181st Street 1 station will take place over the next three years.

168 Street 1 Station

Closed January 5, 2019 – January 2020 (No 1 service at station. A and C trains will continue to serve the station.)

181 St A Station

Closed October 2019 – October 2020 (Station will remain open with trains stopping and non-elevator entrances available for use. Elevator entrances will be closed.)

191 St 1 Station

Closed February 2020 – February 2021 (Station will remain open with trains stopping and non-elevator entrances available for use. Elevator entrances will be closed.)

190 St A Station

Closed November 2020 – October 2021 (Station will remain open with trains stopping and non-elevator entrances available for use. Elevator entrances will be closed.)

181 St 1 station

Closed March 2021 – February 2022 (Trains will bypass station. Station will be closed.)

The MTA is staggering the work to avoid more than once closure at a time on the same line.

“Replacing these elevators is long overdue and critical for reliable access to these unique ‘deep stations,’ and we’ve put together a schedule that takes care not to cause unnecessary inconvenience for customers,” said MTA New York City Transit President Andy Byford. “We thank our customers for their patience during this extraordinary work and hope they take advantage of the enhanced bus service and additional free transfers we’ve arranged for the duration of the projects.”

For more information from the MTA, click here.