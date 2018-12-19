NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – Hundreds of pot convictions are going up in smoke.

For the first time in New York state history, numerous convictions for misdemeanor marijuana possession will be erased by a district attorney.

Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez vowed to dismiss crimes related to low level possession for people who request a dismissal of charges against them.

Legal groups are ready to help people with the paperwork.

The DA’s office will oppose requests from people with additional convictions for drug sales, certain violent felonies or sex offenses, for instance.

His office expects some 20,000 cases will eventually be cleared.

Gonzalez announced the initiative in September.

“As we move away from criminalizing low-level possession and use of marijuana, we cannot forget those who carry a conviction for conduct that is no longer being prosecuted,” Gonzalez said at the time. “That criminal record can seriously impede a person’s ability to get a job, education, housing and other important services. It is only fair to relieve these individuals of that burden and allow them to turn over a new leaf and move on with their lives.”

The initiative is tied to the Brooklyn DA’s “Begin Again” initiative. For more information on that, click here. To sign up, click here. You can also call the Begin Again hotline at (718) 250-3888.