NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – With Christmas less than a week away, people are rushing around to get last-minute gifts.

So is re-gifting ever acceptable? Mister Manners stopped by CBSN New York to break down the dos and don’ts.

“Absolutely, 100 percent, as long as it’s thoughtful re-gifting – this is the key,” Thomas Farley said. “So you’re not simply going through your closet and getting rid of all the junk that you don’t like because you forgot somebody on your list. You’re giving thoughtfully by saving items actually throughout the year that you think would be particularly appropriate for an individual.”

Dos:

Gifts should be new or unused

Gifts should be freshly wrapped

Gifts should be something the recipient will like

Don’ts:

Gifts should not be given in the same circle of friends

Gifts should not be something, like unique artifacts, that you couldn’t possibly have purchased

Gifts should not be personalized with a monogram or inscription

Learn more about holiday etiquette in the full interview above.