NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The New York Police Department said Wednesday that officers are using Tasers more frequently, while firing on suspects fell to the lowest level since the department began tracking the use of force.

WEB EXTRA: NYPD’s 2017 Use of Force Report

The department’s 2017 use-of-force report showed that officers opened fire 52 times last year, a 28 percent decrease from previous year. But officers fatally shot 10 suspects last year, an increase from nine in 2016.

READ: ‘I Can’t Put It Into Words, What It Means’: Teen With Cerebral Palsy Gets NYPD Wheelchair Costume

Police officers’ use of Tasers, meanwhile, jumped about 45 percent last year to 728 incidents. The department attributed that increase to a wider deployment of stun guns among the ranks.

Police Commissioner James O’Neill said the statistics reflect improvements in the department’s use-of-force policies, which were reformed in 2016 to require more detailed reporting of incidents involving police force.

READ: Woman Wounded In Police-Involved Shooting To Sue NYPD, City For $10 Million

“NYPD cops are among the most restrained law enforcement officers in the United States when it comes to using force in the performance of their duties,” O’Neill said in a statement.

O’Neill also noted that the New York City Civilian Complaint Review Board last year recorded the fewest police-force complaints in more than a decade.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)