NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say they’re searching for a sexual assault suspect in Queens.

A man allegedly attacked a 56-year-old woman around 2 a.m. Tuesday near 165th Street and Sanford Avenue in the Murray Hill neighborhood.

Police said he punched her in the face multiple times before sexually assaulting her.

He’s described as a Hispanic man, 20 to 25 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket with a fur-lined hood and dark backpack.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.