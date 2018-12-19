CBSN New YorkWatch Now
SMITHTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Sully the service dog has returned home to Long Island.

The yellow lab stood by former President George H.W. Bush’s side until the 41st president’s death earlier this month.

Sully was named after Capt. Chelsey “Sully” Sullenberger, the pilot who successfully landed a plane in the Hudson River back in 2009.

He started his life on Long Island and was trained by America’s VetDogs in Smithtown.

Sully will stay in Smithtown for the holidays before joining Walter Reed Medical Center, where he will work with U.S. military veterans.

