SECAUCUS, N.J. (CBS) — Thousands of infant snowsuits are being recalled because they could pose a choking hazard to young children.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the metal snaps on nearly 15,000 snowsuits sold at The Children’s Place can detach.

Girls’ infant snowsuits in sizes 0 to 18 months are being recalled. Made in China, they were sold in two styles and three color patterns with style numbers 2111187 and 2111188.

READ: Full Details On Recall Info, Style Numbers

So far, there’s been one report of a metal snap detaching, but no injuries.

Anyone who bought the recalled snowsuits should take them away from children and return them to the store for a full refund.

