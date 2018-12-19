CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Long Island, Natalie Duddridge, Wantagh State Parkway

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police say a wrong-way driver caused a crash that sent at least three people to a hospital late Tuesday night on Long Island.

The vehicle was driving north in the southbound lanes of the Wantagh State Parkway shortly before 10:30 p.m. when it struck another vehicle head-on, police said. A third vehicle crashed into the wreck.

Police said the wrong-way driver was seriously hurt, while the others suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The parkway’s southbound lanes were closed between Sunrise Highway and Merrick Road for several hours but have since reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s