EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police say a wrong-way driver caused a crash that sent at least three people to a hospital late Tuesday night on Long Island.

The vehicle was driving north in the southbound lanes of the Wantagh State Parkway shortly before 10:30 p.m. when it struck another vehicle head-on, police said. A third vehicle crashed into the wreck.

Police said the wrong-way driver was seriously hurt, while the others suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The parkway’s southbound lanes were closed between Sunrise Highway and Merrick Road for several hours but have since reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.