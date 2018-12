Morning!

We’re starting off just fine today with mostly sunny skies and some pretty cold temps. But we expect clouds to fill in this afternoon and shower to arrive this evening.

The heavier rain will arrive overnight and really kick into gear Friday. Winds could gust up to 50 MPH and rainfall could exceed 2″.

But, temps do rise well above average tomorrow. Expect some in the 60s!

Saturday clears out and temps crash back to reality. Have a great day! g