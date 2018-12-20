RONKONKOMA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police have arrested two men accused of kidnapping a 12-year-old girl for sex and holding her and a 17-year-old captive at airport motel in Suffolk County.

Fredjy Exavier, 22, and Terron Newsome, 22, both of Central Islip, are charged with kidnapping and sex trafficking. Newsome, whom police say is a self-described member of the Crips gang, also faces an endangering the welfare of a child charge.

According to police, a woman called 911 to report her former 12-year-old foster daughter and the 17-year-old were being held against their will at the Rodeway Inn MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma.

Officers say they found Exavier leaving with the two girls and located Newsome elsewhere in the motel on Tuesday.

Police say the 12-year-old had been taken from a group home to the motel where Newsome attempts to engage her in sexual activities and “encourage her to become a prostitute.”

Detectives also alleged the 17-year-old girl has been working as a prostitute for Newsome since she was 13 years old and had been raped by Newsome during that time.