NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A judge on Thursday hit the brakes on Manhattan congestion pricing for taxis and rideshare vehicles.

The long-touted plan was set to roll out on New Year’s Day, but the judge put a temporary stop on Governor Andrew Cuomo’s controversial plan after a group of taxi drivers and medallion owners filed a lawsuit.

The plan created a surcharge for all cabs and for-hire vehicles like Uber which cross below 96th Street.

The state says some of the money raised would be used to fix the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

A court hearing is now set for January 3rd.