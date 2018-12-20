WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The holiday season is wrapping up in Westchester County with WinterFest, a gathering of 40 vendors offering ranging from arts and crafts, to food and olive oils, to jewelry and other gifts.

“It’s nice to see people step out of the box store, and not go online to shop,” said Jack of Jack Knife Sharpening. “Come out to meet, touch, see the people on the streets – say hello and say a ‘Merry Christmas’ and ‘Happy New Year’ – have that cocoa with the kids.”

The market is located on Court Street between Martine Avenue and Main Street and wraps up Sunday, Dec. 23.