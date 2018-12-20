EDGEWATER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A borough in Bergen County promised to take action over a dangerous crosswalk after CBS2 voiced residents’ complaints eight months ago. Fast forward to now, and people in Edgewater say they’re still running for their lives.

The now-infamous crosswalk runs across River Road at Garden Place. The speed limit is 35 miles-per-hour, and residents say cars regularly whiz by at much faster speeds as people try to cross.

There are signs to yield to pedestrians, which is a state law, but it’s evident that just isn’t happening.

CBS2 demanded answers in April, and was told a plan was approved to install what’s called an “enhanced intersection” with lights. Pedestrians can press a button to activate yellow lights which run on solar power.

Months later, residents say there have been at least three accidents involving pedestrians along the perilous parkway.

“I always told them, ‘does someone need to get hit in order to do something about it?’,” Min Joo, who was one of the pedestrians struck by a car, said. “I just hope somebody does something about it.”

CBS2 once again asked both borough and county officials why safety measures aren’t being put into place. They responded, saying there was a problem finding a contractor to stay within their budget.

Officials said they’ll resume efforts in January or February.