EDISON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A gas station clerk was shot and killed early Thursday morning in Edison, New Jersey.

The Essex County prosecutor said it started when a man wearing a mask held up the Speedway Gas on Amboy Avenue.

Before leaving the station, authorities said the robber turned and fired a shot, fatally striking the clerk behind the counter.

Watch: Essex County Prosecutor On Edison Shooting

Another store employee was not hurt.

Authorities said they’re searching for a tall, skinny man wearing a mask and gloves, a maroon or dark red hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

The name of the clerk has not been released.