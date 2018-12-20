NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo brought in a team of engineers to survey the damage inside the Gateway Tunnel overnight on Thursday.

Last week the same team toured the Canarsie tunnel ahead of the scheduled L train shutdown. The MTA plans to close the Canarsie tunnel for 15 months of repairs.

The governor asked the team to compare the corrosion and repair plans to make sure the L train shutdown scheduled to start in April will really take 15 months as planned.

The closure is expected to disrupt travel for more than 200,000 commuters.

Both tunnels were flooded during Superstorm Sandy. Several plans are being look at to ease travel during the closure period.