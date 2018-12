TOMS RIVER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A “Jersey Shore” star was allegedly threatened by her ex-boyfriend.

Toms River Police say a man who dated Jenni “J-Woww” Farley attempted to extort $25,000 from her.

Thomas Lippolis is accused of demanding the money in exchange for not leaking secrets about her to the media.

The pair dated about 10 years ago, just before “Jersey Shore” premiered.

Lippolis is charged with third degree extortion.