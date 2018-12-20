LAVALLETTE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A fire in Ocean County one home and damaged three others.

The fire broke out at 11:45 p.m. and spread to three residences at Oceanfront near New York Avenue.

The fire could be seen from the Matthis and Tunney bridges several miles away over Barnegat Bay, according to the East Dover Fire Company.

Fire companies from up and down the peninsula helped put the fire out in about three hours.

Fire marshals are expected to conduct an investigation into the incident.