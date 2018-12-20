It’s the most wonderful time of the year, meaning the lights are hung, the shopping has begun, and your ever-growing wish list of things to see in NYC is a high priority. From window displays to ice skating under the tree, there’s plenty of magical experiences to see. Our local guide makes it hassle-free for finding the perfect escape in our city. See who’s decked the halls, who’s caroling with glee, and who’s serving hot cocoa almost religiously. From family affairs to cocktails for one, our list has something fun for everyone.

The Plaza Hotel

Midtown

768 5th Ave

New York, NY

10019

You don’t have to be Eloise to stay at this historic New York City landmark. The Plaza Hotel, famously known for its prime location on Central Park South, is just minutes away from Time Square and other “must-see” city landscapes. Of course, the location isn’t the only thing to write home about, the Plaza is the epitome of high-end luxury offering gold-plated fixtures, elegant French style rooms, formal sitting areas, and depending on your room, a terrace with “wow-factor” views. Afternoon tea is served daily in the famed Palm Court while you’ll find a European-style food hall on the lower levels along with a jazz lounge and a luxe champagne bar that’s as beautiful as can be. You can expect every hall to be “decked” at this hotel from garland to a large 18-foot tree making the Plaza Hotel the number one place to stay in NYC.

The Standard High Line

Meatpacking District

848 Washington St

New York, NY

10014

Located above the famed High Line public park, the Standard High Line became an instant overnight success, upon its recent opening, with well-known venues such as the Boom Boom Room and Le Bain. The sweeping 360-degree views of Manhattan and the Hudson River didn’t hurt their reputation much either. Not to mention, the trés chic interior of guest rooms, sporting warm neutral tones, a fancy lounge alcove, comfy beds with Italian linens, and a grand over sized free-standing tub to help you unwind after a long day in the busy city. Of course, this upcoming winter, the Standard will transform their street-side plaza into a winter wonderland complete with a fully functioning ice skating rink. You won’t find massive crowds on the big red snowflake this time of year. With skates for hire, there’s plenty of good times to be had whether on or off the ice. You can cozy up on the sidelines with heated lamps, comfort food, and plenty of seasonal cocktails. Your little ones will love snuggling up with a hot chocolate and a winter friendly kids menu that serves up the fun with dishes like gingerbread shaped grilled cheese and warm tomato soup. A must for any and all family fun, making the Standard High Line another great choice for your anyone who wants to, “Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow.”

The Loews Regency

Upper East Side

540 Park Ave

New York, NY

10065

After a recent renovation, the Loews Regency manages to elegantly capture the sophistication of the Upper East Side while paying homage to a 21st-century art deco theme influenced by their next-door neighbor, Central Park. Visitors can now experience the allure of Park Avenue by staying at one of the newly designed guest rooms with top of the line linens dressed upon a spacious bed, an all-marble bathroom, and a classic view overlooking a serene cityscape. This holiday season, the hotel is offering guests free happy hour cocktails in the lobby from 5-7, to really get you in the holiday “spirit.” It’s the perfect pick-me-up after a long day shopping on 5th or simply a great way to pass the time as you wait for your reservation at the sophisticated Regency Bar and Grill. Don’t forget to treat yourself at the Julien Farel Salon & Spa, offering everything from blowouts to full-on medical facials that’ll keep you feeling your best amidst this seasons holiday stress. Which is why we believe, you should take some time to unwind at the Loews Regency in NYC.

Hotel Indigo

Lower Eastside

171 Ludlow St

New York, NY

10002

Honoring the eclectic art, style, and flavors of the lower east side, Hotel Indigo is a mecca of cultural immersion featuring one of a kind graffiti murals and contemporary art throughout this stunning hotel. In this urban oasis, you’ll find plenty of space to lay your head amidst the artistically well laid out room complete with hardwood floors, cloud-like beds, spa-inspired showers, and a locally sourced minibar. After raiding the mini bar, grab your camera and get ready to snap a pic at the hotel’s posh rooftop bar, Mr. Purple, which transforms into an après ski lodge come winter. This Winter Wonderland in the sky is decking the halls with purple dear heads, digital fireplaces, cozy blankets and hot fondue for when, “baby, it’s cold outside.” Not to mention, the larger than life snow globe featuring a Veuve Clicquot champagne bar, sparkling Clicquot Chalets, and plenty of twinkle lights, opening the second week of December. As far as holiday vacations go, you could say that Hotel Indigo is making a list and checking it twice, to make sure your holiday stay is twice as nice.

Innside by Mélia

Chelsea

123 W 27th St

New York, NY

10001

Located in the heart of Chelsea, the Innside by Melia is an urban lifestyle hotel echoing the rustic industrial charm of NYC. Just a hop, skip, and a jump from the several main tourist attractions, the Mélia is a great choice for those who want to be in the hustle and bustle without feeling overcrowded. Some of the main highlights found at this property include the in-room ceiling to floor windows featuring great views, comfy beds, and multiple shower heads with excellent water pressure. You can escape the cold by sipping on a hot toddy beneath the heated outdoor patio at the cities newest restaurant, The Wilson. The Wilson is quickly getting a reputation around town for flavorful elevated cuisine with coastal flair. You won’t want to miss this Christmas Menu come December with appetizing courses such as the merguez lamb meatballs, wild mushroom, quinoa, and farro risotto with truffles, slow roasted prime rib, and milk chocolate pudding with torched marshmallow and salted chocolate cookies. We say you skip the “figgy pudding” and treat yourself this holiday season to a wonderful stay at the Innside by Mélia.

The Peninsula New York

Midtown East

700 5th Ave

New York, NY

10019

Before taking your first step into the building, prepare to be delighted by the sheer array of decorations that adorn the exterior of the Peninsula Hotel. The inside, of course, is just as grand with plenty of holiday decorations as far as the eye can see and a choir of carollers ready to serenade you upon arrival. After a breezy check in, little ones can stop by the in-house sweet shoppe, open daily from 4-6pm, offering free goody bags to fill from the large display of mix and match candy jars. When your bag is full, mosey on down to the elevators, but don’t walk too quickly or you’ll miss the giant gingerbread replica of the hotel that is too sweet to pass up. If you really want to show your little ones a bit of Christmas magic, opt for the nights before Christmas package where they’ll be delighted to find an in-room gingerbread playhouse, candy cane scavenger hunt, and cookie decorating kit, just to name a few. As recipients of some of the most prestigious awards in hospitality, the Peninsula New York is an obvious choice for any holiday stays in the big apple this December.

Moxy NYC Downtown

Financial District

26 Ann St

New York, NY

10038

Just moments away from Midtown or Brooklyn, the Moxy Downtown is the ultimate cool kids’ hotel. Upon checking in you’ll be greeted by an LED wall for a virtual check-in that brings this property into the 21st century. For the holidays, of course, the Moxy will be paying homage to old saint nick with a sleigh full of free toys for the younger guests and a mailbox designated to letters for Santa. Once you’ve sent your winter wish list, head upstairs to find your neon room number illuminated and ready to welcome you into you’re urban playground equipped with a 50-inch LED TV, hanging chair, automated lighting plus shade control, and surround sound speakers accompanied by a comfy bed with large down pillows. But who could rest in the city that never sleeps? The Moxy comes alive at nighttime, with a bar that features new age cocktails with old school vibes. You’ll find classic arcade games complete with great music and not your typical pub bar bites at this downtown soirée making the Moxy NYC Downtown a great choice for anyone ready to be, “Rocking around the Christmas tree.”