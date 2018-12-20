NEW YORK (Hoodline) – Wondering what to do in New York City this weekend? From an open bar to a boozy brunch, here’s a rundown of how to enjoy those precious weekend hours before the fat man in the red suit delivers presents to the good children.

3 Hour or 2 Hour Open Bar At The Ainsworth

RSVP and enter to win a two or three-hour open bar at The Ainsworth. One RSVP guarantees guests a chance at mid-shelf liquor alcoholic drinks. DJ Mad Scientist will be playing.

When: Friday, Dec. 21, 9 p.m.- Saturday, Dec. 22, 12 a.m.

Where: The Ainsworth, 122 W. 26th St.

Admission: Free

Ugly Sweater Brunch and Day Party

Enjoy an ugly sweater brunch party at Le Reve in Manhattan. Brunch comes with an appetizer, a brunch entree and two unlimited hours of mimosas, sangria or bellinis.

When: Saturday, Dec. 22, 2-10 p.m.

Where: Le Reve, 125 E. 54th St.

Admission: Free (RSVP); $100 (Deposit for a Table)

How Brunch Stole Christmas

Another brunch and day party, this prefixed brunch menu includes an hour of unlimited mimosas. Choose between shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles, steak and eggs, french toast and more.

When: Sunday, Dec. 23, 2-10 p.m.

Where: Katra Lounge & Event Space, 217 Bowery

Admission: Free

