CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Holiday Weekend, Hoodline

NEW YORK (Hoodline) – Wondering what to do in New York City this weekend? From an open bar to a boozy brunch, here’s a rundown of how to enjoy those precious weekend hours before the fat man in the red suit delivers presents to the good children.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

3 Hour or 2 Hour Open Bar At The Ainsworth

%name Open Bar, Boozy Brunch Happenings This Holiday Weekend

RSVP and enter to win a two or three-hour open bar at The Ainsworth. One RSVP guarantees guests a chance at mid-shelf liquor alcoholic drinks. DJ Mad Scientist will be playing.

When: Friday, Dec. 21, 9 p.m.- Saturday, Dec. 22, 12 a.m.
Where: The Ainsworth, 122 W. 26th St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Ugly Sweater Brunch and Day Party

https%3A%2F%2Fcdn.evbuc.com%2Fimages%2F53187751%2F262950924441%2F1%2Foriginal Open Bar, Boozy Brunch Happenings This Holiday Weekend

Enjoy an ugly sweater brunch party at Le Reve in Manhattan. Brunch comes with an appetizer, a brunch entree and two unlimited hours of mimosas, sangria or bellinis.

When: Saturday, Dec. 22, 2-10 p.m.
Where: Le Reve, 125 E. 54th St.
Admission: Free (RSVP); $100 (Deposit for a Table)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

How Brunch Stole Christmas

https%3A%2F%2Fcdn.evbuc.com%2Fimages%2F53194424%2F181469046151%2F1%2Foriginal Open Bar, Boozy Brunch Happenings This Holiday Weekend

Another brunch and day party, this prefixed brunch menu includes an hour of unlimited mimosas. Choose between shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles, steak and eggs, french toast and more.

When: Sunday, Dec. 23, 2-10 p.m.
Where: Katra Lounge & Event Space, 217 Bowery
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s