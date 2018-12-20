NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – If you have an infant at home, a pet could be the perfect gift this Christmas to help benefit the child’s health.

A new Swedish study finds that children who live with dogs or cats when they are infants are less likely to develop allergies.

The more pets, the better. The study, which was published in the PLOS One journal, looked at more than 1,200 children.

About one-third of households with no pets reported allergies, and not one child who had at least five pets had allergies.