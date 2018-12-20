CRESTWOOD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Video games are on a lot of holiday wish lists this season.

CBS2’s Hilary Lane takes a look at some of the games and devices that kids young and old are hoping to get this year.

“Our kids do love video games, we try to monitor their play or else they would play all the time,” said Cathryn Duffy, mother of 5-year-old Jack and 3-year-old Claire who love video games.

“There’s a video game for everyone who’s a gamer in your family,” says Ben Howard of Gamespot.

Howard says Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is extremely popular and features characters from several older games including Mario, Zelda, Pac Man and Donkey Kong.

Many young gamers are also clambering for the new Pokemon Let’s Go. Both games can be played on the handheld Nintendo Switch device.

“The Switch has been a massive runaway success so it’s definitely hot,” said Howard.

The hottest video game right now is Fortnite, but it presents a challenge for holiday shoppers because the basic version is free.

Those wanting to get something for their Fortnite fan can buy a gift card for their console of choice like an Xbox or PlayStation.

Gamers can use the gifts cards to get outfits called skins, weapons or dance moves for their Fortnite characters, or to buy other games.

“At least half games sales on consoles are now made as digital purchases,” said Howard.

The Duffy kids want the latest Mario Kart game for Christmas among others, but their parents say they’ll have to wait to see what Santa brings.