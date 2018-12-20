NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s been another violent encounter in the New York City subway system.

Police are looking for a man who struck a 28-year-old woman in the head with a metal pipe.

It happened Wednesday morning around 7 a.m. at the 34th Street-Herald Square station.

It’s not clear what led to the attack.

The victim suffered lacerations. Police say she was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.

All calls are confidential.