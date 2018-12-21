NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – If you’re the parent of a newborn “Emma” or a “Liam” in the five boroughs, there’s a good chance your child will have a friend with the same name very soon.

The Health Department for New York City has released the most popular baby names given in the city for 2017.

Topping the list on the girl’s side was Emma which took the crown away from Olivia. Emma jumped up from its third place spot on 2016’s list. 571 Emmas were born in 2017.

Olivia took second place, followed by Mia in third place.

For the boys, Liam was the city’s most popular name for the second straight year. A whopping 734 Liams came into the world last year across New York City.

Noah and Jacob finished in second and third place, respectively. Perhaps Mets pitching stars Noah Syndergaard and Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom gave parents some hard-throwing inspiration.

🥁 Drumroll please! 🥁 The most popular baby names in New York City are … Emma and Liam! This is the first year Emma has topped the list for girls and the second straight year Liam takes the top spot for boys. Our annual #NYCBabyNames list: https://t.co/5aFqdV0FW2 pic.twitter.com/PhOuAEFHzL — nycHealthy (@nycHealthy) December 21, 2018

The Health Department says eight of the 10 most popular boy’s names stayed the same from 2016. Only Dylan and Michael fell off 2017’s list.

For the girls, only one name changed in the top 10 as Madison was replaced on the newest list by Abigail.

FOR THE ENTIRE LIST OF POPULAR BABY NAMES AND OTHER FUN FACTS: Click here

Overall, births in the five boroughs went down by nearly three percent in 2017 – falling from more than 120,000 births to just over 117,000.

Manhattan was home to the biggest batch of new moms in the city. 43,691 women called Manhattan home when they gave birth last year according to city records.