NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A LaGuardia Airport employee has been arrested for allegedly using his cellphone to record “pretty girls” in the restroom, the Queens district attorney said.

Samuel Rodriguez, 39, of College Point, Queens, was arrested Thursday night and charged with unlawful surveillance.

Queens DA Richard Brown said a woman entered a one-stall, unisex restroom after Rodriguez left shortly before 9 p.m. She told police she heard a loud beeping sound, which turned out to be a cellphone hidden inside a paper towel dispenser.

The phone was set up to record anyone using the toilet, Brown said.

When police confronted Rodriguez, he allegedly said, “I know what this is about and I’m sorry… I was trying to video pretty girls.”

“The defendant is accused of an egregious invasion of privacy in an attempt to satisfy his lewd sexual desires. The victim was literally saved by the bell when the defendant’s cell phone alarm began to buzz and she spotted the hidden phone. This kind of depravity will not be tolerated in Queens County and the defendant now faces prison time for his alleged actions.”