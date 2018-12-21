BELLEVILLE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A small New Jersey township is hoping to make a big impression this Christmas.

As CBSN New York’s John Dias reports, Belleville is home to the world’s largest working nutcracker.

There are three larger nutcrackers in Germany, but this one actually works. It’s 8.5 feet tall and can chop up to 10 walnuts at a time.

The man behind it, Michael Perrone, has been building life-size working nutcrackers for 20 years.

This one will be on display at the State Fair Christmas store on Main Street until January 6.

Perrone hopes the display will help raise money for Belleville-based 1st Cerebral Palsy of New Jersey, a non-profit private school serving students with disabilities.

He says his sister had cerebral palsy, which is why he wants to help.