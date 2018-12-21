NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – Firefighters responded to a blaze at a Midtown high-rise office building.

No injuries were reported.

Five dozen firefighters responded to the fire at 333 Madison Avenue, a block from Grand Central Terminal.

The Fire Department is looking into whether Christmas decorations that were hanging outside the building caught fire.

Fire officials are investigating Christmas decorations hanging outside this high-rise at Madison Ave & 42nd street as the cause of a fire that started at 10:30 this morning. Everyone’s ok. Streets in the area have re-opened. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/ovtPxJlSn6 — Natalie Duddridge (@CityNatalie) December 21, 2018

Authorities redirected traffic as onlookers posted videos to social media of flames and smoke pouring out of the front of the building near the street level.

“I ignored the notification. Then when I smelled the smoke, that’s when we left. That’s when everyone left. Once we smelled it, we left it. And now we need to go back, and I don’t think that’s going to happen today,” one evacuee told CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge.