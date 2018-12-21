EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – With nothing left to play for this season, the Giants (5-9) have chosen to sit Odell Beckham Jr. this Sunday against the Colts.

New York announced the star receiver would miss his third straight game due to a quad injury Beckham suffered in Week 12 against the Eagles.

Beckham had previously told reporters that his preference is to play out the rest of the season, starting with Sunday’s matchup in Indianapolis.

Although Giants head coach Pat Shurmur said he wasn’t shutting down the league’s highest-paid receiver for 2018, Beckham won’t suit up in Week 16.

Despite missing at least three games (including Sunday) the 26-year-old has passed the 1,000-yard mark for the fourth time in his career.

Beckham’s last shot at taking the field in 2018 will come on Dec. 30 against the Cowboys.