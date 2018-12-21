ROSELLE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The holidays weren’t looking good for some New Jersey students after an accident at school destroyed their holiday gifts.

But their smiles are back thanks to the Roselle community.

CBS2’s Tara Jakeway was at Polk Elementary School for the special moment Friday.

“The pipes broke and many of our gifts got wet,” Principal Andreea Harry said.

Disaster struck last weekend when water started flooding the room storing the presents for the school’s annual gift-giving exchange.

But Harry wasn’t letting a leak get in the way of the kids’ big day, so she sprang into action.

“We put out a call to the community, to our stakeholders to come on board and just support us and support our children,” she said.

Help poured in – in the form of hundreds of presents and $900 in donations.

“When we heard about the flooding out of the toys and them being damaged, you know, the community came together,” said Councilwoman Denise Wilkerson.

The town council, along with other local elected officials, collected donations at board meetings and set up collection centers. Teachers, parents and police departments all stepped up to fill up Santa’s sack.

“We get toys and every year we get different types of toys, and I’m really excited and thankful,” student Kamilah Ochoa Diaz said.

Every year for the past 11 years, those toys go to the kids, many of whom come from low-income families.

“Thank you very much,” said another student.

All of whom are very grateful.