NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Crews are on the scene of an underground transformer fire in Manhattan’s Theater District.

Smoke and flames billowed from a manhole Friday morning on West 44th Street near 7th Avenue.

It happened right in front of Carmine’s Italian Restaurant in Times Square.

Con Edison told CBS2 the restaurant’s electrical system has been affected.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause is under investigation, but Con Ed believes it’s weather-related.