NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Friday will be wet and windy throughout the Tri-State.

Heavy rain fell overnight and will continue to come down into the late afternoon. Some areas could see three inches by Saturday morning.

The wind is expected to pick up during the day, with gusts of more than 40 miles per hour possible.

The combination may cause flooding or downed trees and wires. A flood watch has been issued for the five boroughs.

A transformer explosion took down wires and shut down Route 17 in Paramus, New Jersey, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reports.

The good news? It will be a warm day, with temperatures will into the 50s.

If you’re hitting the roads for your commute or holiday travel, be sure to leave yourself extra time.