PASSAIC, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The search for a missing New Jersey girl with autism is now over.

Michele Cortes has been found safe after officials in Passaic launched an all-night search for the missing 12-year-old.

The young girl had gone missing from School Number One in Passaic around 1 p.m. on Friday.

The mayor of Passaic, Hector Lora, confirmed the happy news Saturday morning. Lora made the announcement on Facebook, but did not provide details on where the student was eventually found.

Lora added that local law enforcement and members of the FBI were out searching for Cortes until about 4 a.m. Saturday before she was reunited with her family.