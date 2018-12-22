FAIR LAWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A little girl in New Jersey recently lost her dad, and for this Christmas had only one wish — to meet a real-life unicorn.

Well, Christmas came early thanks to Santa and a few of his elves at the Fair Lawn Police Department.

Five-year-old Riley Lutz lost her dad, Larry, last September at the age of 34 due to a heart attack. The Fair Lawn PBA heard about it, and helped make her Christmas wish come true.

“Somebody must be listening upstairs because the skies cleared and we actually had a great time,” Officer Luis Vasquez said.

Santa also gave her a few stuffed animals to remember the special day.

“It was so nice to actually see the innocence and the joy come back to her face,” mom Colleen said. “Just to see her walk out and that pure look of happiness. We haven’t seen that in a while, so it was good to see it again.”

The PBA actually surprised three other families in Fair Lawn on Saturday with holiday gifts.