NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are on the hunt for a gunman in Brooklyn after a frightening robbery was caught on camera.

Authorities say the suspect stormed into Ken Mable Inc. on Flushing Avenue just before 6 p.m. on Friday.

The suspect was seen on surveillance video pointing his gun at a 53-year-old woman who was sitting at her desk. The thief then ripped a purse from her hands before continuing to threaten employees with his handgun.

Police say the armed robber got away with the woman’s iPhone and about $800. Luckily, no one was injured at the Brooklyn business.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black knit cap, a black waist length jacket, and a multi-colored scarf.

