NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – When it comes to taking selfies, it’s all in the wrist according to one doctor.

A San Francisco physician said he’s seeing a rise in the injury known as “selfie wrist.”

Dr. Levi Harrison explained that the condition is caused by hyper-flexing your wrist inwards to capture the perfect selfie angle.

gettyimages 630740658 Growing Number Of Selfie Wrist Injuries Diagnosed, Doctor Says

A man takes a selfie with police as they congregate in the lead-up to New Year’s eve celebrations in Times Square in New York City on December 31, 2016. (Photo by Yana Paskova/Getty Images)

Others medical professionals believe it’s caused by holding devices for too long in one position without moving.

“Selfie wrist” can reportedly cause numbness and a tingling sensation that people feel in their fingers and wrists.

