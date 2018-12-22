NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – When it comes to taking selfies, it’s all in the wrist according to one doctor.

A San Francisco physician said he’s seeing a rise in the injury known as “selfie wrist.”

Dr. Levi Harrison explained that the condition is caused by hyper-flexing your wrist inwards to capture the perfect selfie angle.

Others medical professionals believe it’s caused by holding devices for too long in one position without moving.

“Selfie wrist” can reportedly cause numbness and a tingling sensation that people feel in their fingers and wrists.