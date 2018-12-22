NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — For holiday shoppers near and far, the final push to grab those last minutes gifts before Christmas is on. Merchants are offering deeper discounts and extending store hours to help everyone out on what is known as Super Saturday.

To some, it’s better known as Panic Saturday.

Nick Grabowski of Bayonne says he’s late to the party, and opted to brave the crowds at Columbus Circle to get it all done. Brianna Palmer, of Queens, took advantage of a massage break in the middle of the Queens Center Mall.

“I got to get some Gucci shades for my father but then I’m done,” she said.

While some are ready to hit the panic button, others say there’s still plenty of time. Retail analysts say people who wait can be rewarded with last-minute discounts, especially on toys, TVs, and computers.

Some merchants say Super Saturday is even bigger than Black Friday. Research firm Customer Growth Partners projected a total take for this year at around $26 billion, compared to $24 billion the day after Thanksgiving.

Making matters better this year is the extra shopping day between Super Saturday and Christmas.