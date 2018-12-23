CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Cindy Hsu, Dogs, Furry Friend Finder, Humane Society of New York, Local TV, Pet Adoption, Vanessa Murdock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – In this edition of “Furry Friend Finder,” CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock and Cindy Hsu introduce Manny and Maja.

Manny is a four-year-old, nine-pound hypoallergenic Maltipoo. Manny is a friendly, active pup who loves, going for walks, playing with his toys, and just running around!

1223manny Furry Friend Finder: Manny And Maja

4-year-old Maltipoo, Manny (Credit: CBS2)

Maja a three-month-old Shepherd/Ridgeback mix puppy from St. Thomas. Maja is very playful, sweet, and enjoys her puppy training sessions! She is learning to walk on a leash and is adjusting to the sounds of the big city.

1223maja Furry Friend Finder: Manny And Maja

3-month-old Shepherd/Ridgeback mix puppy, Maja (Credit: CBS2)

We have a Furry Friend update as well.

Daniel adopted Nelly, now called Duchess. Daniel told CBS2 that his 12-year-old dog Jericho has been teaching the 1-year-old the ropes. He also says that Duchess is beautiful and has grown taller. With her long legs, she enjoys her walks in Brewster.

1223adopt Furry Friend Finder: Manny And Maja

1-year-old Nelly with her new owner. (Credit: CBS2)

You can keep track of which animals are still looking for homes and which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org.

The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s