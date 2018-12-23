NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – In this edition of “Furry Friend Finder,” CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock and Cindy Hsu introduce Manny and Maja.

Manny is a four-year-old, nine-pound hypoallergenic Maltipoo. Manny is a friendly, active pup who loves, going for walks, playing with his toys, and just running around!

Maja a three-month-old Shepherd/Ridgeback mix puppy from St. Thomas. Maja is very playful, sweet, and enjoys her puppy training sessions! She is learning to walk on a leash and is adjusting to the sounds of the big city.

We have a Furry Friend update as well.

Daniel adopted Nelly, now called Duchess. Daniel told CBS2 that his 12-year-old dog Jericho has been teaching the 1-year-old the ropes. He also says that Duchess is beautiful and has grown taller. With her long legs, she enjoys her walks in Brewster.

You can keep track of which animals are still looking for homes and which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org.

The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan.