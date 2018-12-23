MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police on Long Island have arrested a man accused of leaving the scene of an accident that left two people dead.

Suffolk County Police arrested 24-year-old Patrick Poillon Sunday.

Authorities say the Mastic Beach man’s Ford Explorer struck another car on Huguenot Drive just after 10 p.m. Saturday night.

William and Jean Molnar of Mastic Beach were both killed in the crash.

Poillon reportedly fled the scene on foot. A 22-year-old passenger in his car was left behind at the scene and was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 24-year-old driver was taken into custody overnight and charged with leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death.

Police did not provide details on what led to the deadly accident.