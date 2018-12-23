NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The NYPD says a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy are among five people facing charges in connection with the death of a man whose body was found in a Queens park.

Authorities say Ian Cruz, 23, was found in Bayswater Point State Park on Dec. 16, with trauma to his head and body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities announced the arrests on Saturday.

Four of the suspects – 22-year-old Yonathan Sanchez, 18-year-old Carlos Guerra, and the underage girl and boy – have all been charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

The fifth suspect, 18-year-old Elmer Guttierez, is facing a criminal weapons possession charge.

Police did not reveal how the victim was killed or how the group was connected to Cruz.

