by Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Aside from some lingering drops & flakes to the north, this morning’s wet weather (or white depending on your location) is over. We’ll see gradual clearing this afternoon and into the evening hours with temps in the low 40s.

Expect a clear & seasonably cold night as temps drop to 32 in the city and 20s in the suburbs. It’s smooth travels for Santa!

Christmas Day will start off nice & bright. Clouds will be on the increase later tomorrow, but it stays dry. Highs in the upper 30s to around 40.

Moving forward, Wednesday looks to be clear of any issues as far as local travel goes… mostly sunny with temps in the low 40s.

