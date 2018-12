NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey couple and a homeless veteran accused in a $400,000 GoFundMe scam are due in court Monday.

Kate McClure, Mark D’Amico and former marine Johnny Bobbitt face theft and conspiracy charges.

A GoFundMe page for Bobbitt claimed he spent his last $20 to buy gas for McClure.

Prosecutors say they made it all up.