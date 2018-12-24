NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The holiday rush was on Sunday throughout the city.

Shops from Midtown to the Bronx were packed with last-minute shoppers and tourists taking in the magic of the city at Christmas, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported.

There were bags beyond what the eye could see in Herald Square, and at a crowded holiday market on Eighth Avenue near 46th Street some gave up.

“We’re not even 50 percent done,” said Mike Perez, a tourist from Coral Gables, Florida. “So we’re going to go back to hotel and shop in the morning instead.”

Some do it for the experience in the Arthur Avenue Retail Market in the Bronx.

“Every year we go to the same shops, same pork store,” said 14-year-old Joe Antonacci of Jacksonville, Florida.

“It’s a nice family tradition,” added Mary Ellen Antonacci of Stamford, Connecticut.

“A little soppressata and some olives and peppers, things like that, pastries, biscotti,” Pete Antonacci said.

Cheese, meat, you name it. People lined up for it at Mike’s Deli.

“We got some smoked meat, which is my Albanian recipe. We got some prosciutto,” said Alex Mulosmani of Lewisboro.

“People waited two hours. We don’t go home on the eve of Christmas Eve. We’re here all night,” deli owner David Greco said.

Business owners say Christmas Eve falling on a Monday is a gift. Last-minute shoppers rolled in Saturday and Sunday this year.

“This year has been the craziest year so far,” said Paul DiSilvio, the owner of La Casa Grande Cigars.

Cosenza’s Fish Market had people coming all day to prepare for the feast of the seven fishes, the Italian-American tradition of serving fish on Christmas Eve.

There was one pause in the purchasing for a special visitor — Santa Claus, himself.

“I feel excited,” 9-year-old Hunter DiSilvio said.

“We got 40 people coming over, so we’ll get time to relax and enjoy the seafood,” market owner John Cosenza said.

A lot of the business owners told CBS2 they’ll be open again Christmas Eve as early as 4:30 a.m.