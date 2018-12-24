NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A Nantucket District Court has issued a criminal complaint of indecent assault and battery against actor Kevin Spacey following an alleged incident at a restaurant more than two years ago.

District Attorney Michael O’Keefe issued a statement Monday about the charges against Spacey, whose real name is Kevin S. Fowler, alleging an incident occurred on or about July 7, 2016, at the Club Car Restaurant in Nantucket.

READ: Statement From Cape & Islands District Attorney On Kevin Spacey

On the day the charges were announced, Spacey posted a 3-minute video clip to his Twitter account along with the text “Let Me Be Frank,” his “House Of Cards” character Frank Underwood.

An arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 7, 2019, at the Nantucket District Court.

Last year, former Boston TV anchor Heather Unruh fought back tears as she told her story about her son, the alleged victim in the incident.

“In July 2016, Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted my son,” she said.

Her son was 18-years-old. She says Spacey took advantage of a starstruck young man and brought on the booze.

“Kevin Spacey bought him drink after drink and when my son was drunk, Spacey made his move and sexually assaulted him.”

READ: Netflix Severs Ties With Kevin Spacey

Unruh says Spacey stuck his hands inside her son’s pants, and claims they didn’t report the crime at the time for fear and embarrassment but have since spoken to Nantucket police.

In an October 2017 Buzzfeed article, actor Anthony Rapp alleged he was sexually assaulted by Spacey in a bedroom at a party. At the time, Rapp was 14 and Spacey was in his 20s.

At least 13 men have accused Spacey of inappropriate sexual conduct since the article in 2017.

Unruh said her son had never met Spacey before the encounter, and her lawyer Mitchell Garabedian said they don’t know why Spacey was on the island at the time.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)