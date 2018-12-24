NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It’s down to the wire for Christmas shopping.

Merchants are offering deeper discounts and extending store hours.

At the Arthur Avenue Retail Market in the Bronx, some say last-minute shopping is part of the holiday appeal.

“Every year we go to the same shops, same pork store, same bakery,” said 14-year-old Joe Antonacci of Jacksonville, Florida.

“It’s a nice family tradition,” added Mary Ellen Antonacci of Stamford, Connecticut.

The meat and cheese were favorites, leading to long lines at Mike’s Deli.

“People waited two hours. We don’t go home on the eve of Christmas Eve. We’re here all night,” owner David Greco said.

According to the National Retail Federation, holiday shoppers are spending more this year. With Christmas falling on a Tuesday, stores have an extra day to cash in.

“I just want to pick up some candy for some sweet people,” said Bonnie Nichels Woorich.

From Herald Square to the holiday market on Eighth Avenue near 46th Street.

“We’re not even 50 percent done,” said Mike Perez of Coarl Gables, Florida. “The traffic is crazy so we’re going to go back to the hotel and shop in the morning instead.”

It’s a race against the clock.

“I’ve got to get some Gucci shades for my father, but then I’m done,” one shopper said.

Shoppers are rushing to cross every name off their list.