by Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Merry Christmas, everyone! Whether you’re staying around town or traveling about the Tri-State today, it’ll be smooth sailing. Mostly to partly sunny skies with seasonable temps in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Mainly clear skies overnight will allow temps to fall off once again. Expect a low of 30 in the city and 20s again in the suburbs.

Tomorrow is another nice one for the start of Kwanzaa… temps in the low to mid 40s.

As of now, Thursday looks to stay dry until very late at night. Rain chances increase overnight, leading to a soggy, but very mild Friday.

 

