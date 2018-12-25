By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Tuesday morning and Merry Christmas! It’s a cold & breezy start out there so the best bet is to enjoy the holiday morning inside! Expect mostly sunny skies through much of the day with just a few clouds later this afternoon.

It’ll be seasonably cold with temps in the mid & upper 30s. For those who want a White Christmas, looks like you’ll have to wait another year.

Tomorrow will be another bright & chilly day for the start of Kwanzaa. It won’t be quite as cold, as temps will reach the lower 40s.

Things change on Thursday as clouds move in ahead of our next storm system, and we’ll get another chance of rain Thursday evening.

The rain lasts into Friday and it could be heavy at times…and it’ll be quite mild with some spots hitting 60!

Keep it tuned for the latest, and happy holidays!