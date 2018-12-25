BLOOMINGDALE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – One New Jersey family is celebrating Christmas in a way that is larger than life.

If you’re looking for Santa at their Passaic County house, you can’t miss him.

All 30 feet of jolly St. Nick are perched on the back porch of Kevin Malinski’s home on Macopin road in Bloomingdale.

“Three years ago, I started with a Santa Claus and it was 20 feet that didn’t make it through with the weather,” Malinski told CBS2’s Lisa Rozner.

The career painter decided to go big – and go commercial – getting more classic Christmas characters custom made from a vendor in China.

“That is the Heat Miser behind me… Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, that’s where the abominable snowman came from…” the homeowner explained.

“As a kid I just loved those movies and I wanted to bring them back. Every time I see parents come down with their kids smiling and laughing,” Malinski said.

“It’s kind of become an obsession at this point.”

An obsession that’s inflated Christmas spirit throughout the neighborhood as people pull over in awe.

“I am just absolutely flabbergasted at this spectacle,” Beverly Martin said. “I wanted to come here, take photographs, bring my grandchildren tonight.”

Malinski set the display up in November with the help of his brother-in-law.

“It’s a lot of work framing everything out so everything can stay up nice and don’t come down, but it’s a lot of fun,” Harvuy Miller said.

Malinski says one of those inflatables can be worth as much as $2,000. He says he’s already ordering new designs for next year’s Christmas display and planning a new display for Halloween.