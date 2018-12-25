CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An elderly Brooklyn woman is recovering after being attacked during a home invasion on Christmas day.

It happened Tuesday morning on West 25th Street near Surf Avenue in Coney Island.

Police say the suspect entered her home after she left the door unlocked for her home aide who was coming over.

The victim, who is in her 80s, suffered cuts to her face. She was taken to Coney Island Hospital.

The suspect ran off. It wasn’t immediately clear what he took from the home.

