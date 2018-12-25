WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) – Christmas marked day four of the partial government shutdown, and there appears to be no end in sight as the dispute over funding for border security drags on.

Most lawmakers have left Capitol Hill to celebrate the holiday with their families.

Some 380,000 federal employees have been told to stay home without pay.

Another 420,000 federal employees including TSA agents, border patrol and some congressional employees are deemed essential.

They will continue to work but won’t be getting a paycheck for the time being.

