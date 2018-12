NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot could even impress Santa.

The Christmas night drawing is worth $321 million.

If there’s a grand prize winner, the cash option adds up to $193.7 million.

To win that jackpot, players are going up against some big odds.

The chance of drawing all six numbers is one in 302.5 million

The big drawing happens tonight at 11 p.m.