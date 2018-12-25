Vermontsville, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A family in upstate New York has become known for their giant snowmen.

Every year the McCormick family put up a giant snow sculpture on their lawn, and every year it’s named Franklin after the county they live in.

This year’s snowman is bigger than ever, standing about 18 feet tall.

This Franklin has a request for the hundreds who come to see him: His family is asking for knitted or crocheted swatches they can stitch together.

“I hope that we can get a whole bunch of these and connect them all together to make Franklin a nice, cozy 20 foot long scarf,” Amy McCormick said.

Since Franklin lives way up near the Canadian border he will probably be around until May, so he’ll get good use out of that scarf.